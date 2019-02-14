Bayern Munich Chairman Admits He Would Take a Draw Against Liverpool at Anfield

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has admitted a draw in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie at Liverpool would be a good result for his team.

The chairman said the Reds have shown weakness away from home and a draw on February 19 would give them a good chance of progressing in their home leg at the Allianz Arena in March.

Liverpool failed to win any of their three away ties in the Champions League group stage which will be worrying for manager Jurgen Klopp and fans alike.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Rummenigge praised Mohamed Salah but claimed David Alaba will be able to deal with the danger of the Egyptian when they come face to face next week.

He told SportBild, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo: "He is a brilliant player on the right side but we have David Alaba as a left-back, who is also extremely fast. We have complete confidence in David who is one of the best defenders in the world."

Rummenigge believes his side will face an uphill battle when they go toe to toe with the Merseyside club who have suffered defeat on their home turf just once all season but remains confident his side can win the tie when Liverpool make the trip to Germany.





He said: "A draw would be great, the important thing is to score and not just think about defending. This could be the cornerstone for the quarter-finals. Liverpool have shown weakness away from home."

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Klopp and his men will be hoping they can prove the Bayern chairman wrong and improve their away record in the Champions League. It is set to be a heavyweight clash between two massive sides who are determined to prove their worth in the Champions League.