Images of 2019 adidas Retro Kits Including Classic Manchester United Home Shirt Leaked

By 90Min
February 14, 2019

Manchester United is starting to feel like its old self again, with results and moods having taken a significant upturn since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed interim manager in December.

And it seems that performances aren't the only think harking back to the old days, with a retro-style Manchester United home shirt appearing online.

These images were leaked by Footy Headlines, but this kit will not be worn by the team next season. This is actually the latest in adidas' Icon Collection, which was launched for the 2018/19 season.

adidas released limited edition classic shirts for all its teams, including a plain red short-sleeved Manchester United home shirt reminiscent of those worn by the Busby Babes.

This new kit appears to be a throwback to those worn in the late 1980s, with shiny red vertical stripes, a white and black collar, and white cuffs on the sleeves.

The latest Icon Collection shirts for Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Real Madrid have also been leaked by Footy Headlines.

The Real Madrid kit appears to be based on a similar design, with white shiny stripes, a black and gold collar, and black sleeve cuffs.

Arsenal's is a yellow away kit like those worn by the club in the late 1980s and early 1990s, with three black horizontal stripes across the chest. Bayern's is a similar design - a black away kit with red stripes.

The Juventus shirt is the only one of which there are no photographs, but concept art depicts a black shirt with white stripes across the middle and down the sleeves.

Flamengo - which was also included in the 2018 Icon Collection - is expected to get a 2019 update as well.

