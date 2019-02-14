Leeds United Director Angus Kinnear Provides Update on Robbie Gotts's Future at Elland Road

Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear has revealed that winger Robbie Gotts is close to signing a new contract, admitting that a new deal to keep the player at Elland Road could be finalised as early as next week.

The 19-year-old's current deal expires in the summer which means that the the teenager could be free to leave on a free transfer if a new one isn't negotiated, although the Whites will still be entitled to some compensation due to the player's age.

Despite being included in several of manager Marcelo Bielsa's matchday squads, Gotts has yet to make his competitive debut for the club but has been very impressive for the club's under-23 side in recent months.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

Speaking to the BBC's West Yorkshire Sports Daily show, Kinnear gave an update on the current situation regarding a number of players who are looking to agree new deals, revealing that: "There's a plan for everybody at the club at the moment.

"The overarching principal was that we wanted people to focus on this season and then talk at the end of it about renewals.

"But nobody in the squad is, or should be, under any doubt of how valuable they are to the team and that we believe they're part of the long-term vision. So it's a formality in terms of agreeing the figures and signing the deal, versus whether they're going to be here or not.

"I think Victor [Orta, the director of football] and Marcelo [Bielsa] have done a lot to reassure those players of where their future lies.

"But at the same time we have signed some of the younger players, and Robbie [Gotts] will be signing a new contract this week. He is a player with a really exciting future."

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

Gotts will be taking inspiration from fellow teenagers Jamie Shackleton and Jack Clarke who have both broken into the Leeds side this season under the guidance of Bielsa.

The Whites, who are currently leading the Championship by one point from Norwich City, face Bolton Wanderers in their next league fixture on the 23rd February.

A victory for Leeds could edge them ever closer to Premier League football for the first time in 15 years.

