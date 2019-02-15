Bayern Munich will take on Augsburg on Friday as it looks to gain ground in the Bundesliga standings.

A win on Friday will put Niko Kovac's side provisionally within just two points of Borussia Dortmund, which sits at the stop of the standings with 50 points. Bayern has won three of its four league matches in 2019, coming off of a strong 3–1 victory over Schalke last weekend.

Augsburg has struggled more this season, winning just one of its last 12 league games, and it suffered a 4–0 defeat to Werder Bremen in its last outing. The club sits just three points from the drop zone.

Here's how to watch Friday's match:

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 2, Univision Deportes

