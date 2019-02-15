How to Watch Augsburg vs. Bayern Munich: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Augsburg vs. Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Friday, Feb. 15.

By Jenna West
February 15, 2019

Bayern Munich will take on Augsburg on Friday as it looks to gain ground in the Bundesliga standings.

A win on Friday will put Niko Kovac's side provisionally within just two points of Borussia Dortmund, which sits at the stop of the standings with 50 points. Bayern has won three of its four league matches in 2019, coming off of a strong 3–1 victory over Schalke last weekend.

Augsburg has struggled more this season, winning just one of its last 12 league games, and it suffered a 4–0 defeat to Werder Bremen in its last outing. The club sits just three points from the drop zone.

Here's how to watch Friday's match:

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 2, Univision Deportes

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message