Brazil Coaches Sent to Watch Vinicius Junior After Impressive Recent Form for Real Madrid

Representatives from the Brazil national team have reportedly been sent to watch Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, with a view to rewarding the 18-year-old's impressive recent form with a senior call-up next month.

The teenager had a difficult start to life in Madrid after joining from Flamengo in the summer, struggling to make an impression under Julen Lopetegui, and then again initially under his replacement Santiago Solari.

Since January, however, he has emerged to hold down a first-team place, starting each of their last six La Liga matches, and most recently featured in the 2-1 Champions League victory over Ajax, assisting Karim Benzema for the opening goal.

His dramatic upswing in form hasn't gone unnoticed, it seems, as Marca say that Brazil assistant coach Matheus Bachi and another member of the backroom staff are headed to Spain take in a Real training session and their La Liga fixture against Girona at the Bernabeu on Sunday.

If they like what they see, there is every chance the player could find himself in line for a first senior cap against the Czech Republic at the end of March.

It's also thought that the duo will be paying some attention to Real's city rivals Atletico, as they are set to attend a training session there on Tuesday ahead of their Champions League match with Juventus.

Though unconfirmed, it seems likely 33-year-old left back Filipe Luis will be the focus of their attentions there.