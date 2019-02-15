Chelsea & Malmo Charged by UEFA Following Supporter Trouble During Europa League Clash

By 90Min
February 15, 2019

Both Chelsea and Malmo have been charged by UEFA after supporter unrest during their Europa League round of 32 clash in Sweden on Thursday night.

The Blues have been charged over field invasions by their supporters, which included a fan approach Belgian superstar Eden Hazard after the full-time whistle had been blown.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The supporter, who appeared to come from a section of Malmo fans, only released his grip on Hazard when the former Lille star gave him his shirt.


Later, the 28-year-old attempted to downplay the incident, and insisted (as quoted by BBC Sport): "It's not an incident. He just asked for my shirt."

Their Swedish counterparts have been charged with setting off fireworks, whilst both sides have been reprimanded for throwing objects during the tie.

All of the aforementioned cases are set to be dealt with by UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on 28 March.

Maurizio Sarri's side are already facing an investigation into alleged anti-Semitic chanting during a Europa League group stage match against Hungarian outfit MOL Vidi two months ago.   

ANDREAS HILLERGREN/GettyImages

On the pitch, Chelsea took a huge step into progressing into the last 16 of the competition after seeing off Malmo 2-1, with a strike from Ross Barkley and Olivier Giroud in either half enough to secure a win, despite a late consolation from the home side's Anders Christiansen.

