Ernesto Valverde Agrees New Barcelona Deal to Extend Camp Nou Stay Until at Least 2020

By 90Min
February 15, 2019

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has ended speculation over his future at Camp Nou by reaching an agreement with the club to extend his contract to at least the end of next season.

The Catalan giants have announced that the agreement also carries the option of further extending to 2021.

Having forged a reputation as a strong La Liga coach with the likes of Athletic Bilbao, Valencia, Espanyol and Villarreal, Valverde was hired by the Catalans in the summer of 2017 to replace departing club legend Luis Enrique.

He steered the team to a domestic La Liga and Copa del Rey double in his debut season and is in a strong position to repeat the feat in his second, with Barça leading the Spanish title race and tied on aggregate halfway through their Copa del Rey semi final against Real Madrid.

Barça celebrate that in little more than a season-and-a-half, Valverde's team has scored 233 goals in 96 games. Barça have won 65 of those games and lost only nine.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Valverde will next send his players onto the pitch on Saturday as Barça host Real Valladolid at Camp Nou in a league fixture. The Champions League will see them travel to Lyon next week, with a trip to Sevilla then coming a few days before the Copa del Rey return leg against Real.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message