Barcelona vs. Real Valladolid Live Stream: How to Watch La Liga Online, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Barcelona vs. Real Valladolid in La Liga on Saturday, Feb. 16. 

By Charlotte Carroll
February 16, 2019

Real Valladolid heads to Camp Nou to face Barcelona in a La Liga matchup on Saturday. The match starts at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Barcelona sits atop La Liga standings, with 51 points in 23 matches. The team last drew 0–0 with Athletic Bilbao last weekend in La Liga play. In Champions League play, Barca will face Lyon on Tuesday.

In La Liga, Real Valladolid sits in 15th with 26 points. The team is coming off a 0–0 draw to Villarreal.

Here's how to watch Sunday's matchup:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports Espanol

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

