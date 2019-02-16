Bayern Munich Confirm Kingsley Coman Is Available for Liverpool Clash Despite Ankle Injury

Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman has been given the all clear by doctors to feature in their Champions League knockout stage match against Liverpool next week following concerns over a suspected ankle injury.

The 22-year-old put in a man of the match display on Friday as Bayern Munich secured a 3-2 win in the Bavarian derby against Augsburg but he was forced to limp off the pitch late on, putting his place in their squad next week in doubt.

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovač added to their concerns by admitting that Coman's injury looked serious after the game, but the reigning Bundesliga champions have confirmed that doctors have given him the all clear for their trip to Anfield next week.

Arjen Robben, Corentin Tolisso and Renato Sanches are all still expected to be missing for Bayern Munich ahead of the match against Liverpool, but Coman's availability will be a major boost to Kovač's squad.

The Frenchman's run out on Friday was his 10th consecutive Bundesliga appearance this season - his longest run since 2015/16 - after missing the first half of the campaign with ligament tear that he picked up on the opening weekend.

His constant injury problems in Bavaria have caused Coman to seriously consider his future, claiming back in December that he could have to retire if he's forced to undergo another operation on his foot.

"I hope I don't have to relive what I've been through, enough is enough," Coman said last year. "I will not accept a third operation - it will mean maybe my foot is not made for this level.





"I will then lead another life, an anonymous life."