Benfica Seek to Increase Joao Felix Release Clause as Spanish Giants Lead Man Utd in Pursuit

By 90Min
February 16, 2019

La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are leading Manchester United in the race to sign Benfica star Joao Felix.

Felix has emerged as one of the brightest young stars in Europe, having scored nine goals and laid on five assists in 24 appearances in Portugal this season. That form has seen the 19-year-old attract the interest of a number of the continent's biggest clubs.

United are said to be among those in the mix to sign Felix but, according to the MirrorBarcelona and Real Madrid are currently leading the chase for the attacking midfielder. Benfica are said to be preparing for a summer auction with bids of around the £100m mark for their rising star.

Felix is said to have impressed United scouts with the club tracking his progress in the Primeira Liga. However, according to Mundo Deportivo, any potential move for the youngster is set to be further complicated by Benfica's efforts to increase Felix's release clause to €200m.

The youngster's current contract apparently contains a €100m buyout clause, but it is suggested that Benfica will attempt to hand Felix fresh terms which would see his price tag significantly increased ahead of a potential summer departure to one of Europe's biggest clubs.

Barcelona and Madrid are apparently ahead of United in the race to sign Felix, with both of the Spanish giants said to have already made their intentions to sign the starlet clear, and the increase in the Benfica playmaker's value makes any move to Old Trafford increasingly unlikely.

More Soccer

