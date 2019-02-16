Images of Everton's New 52,000 Seater Stadium Emerge as Club Plan 2023 Move From Goodison Park

New images have been released of Everton's proposed new stadium plans, ahead of the club's planned 2023 move to Bramley-Moore Dock from Goodison Park.

The club have been at the 39,572 seater ground in Walton since it’s opening back in 1892 but plans are now already in place to relocate to their new home in four years time.

Via Everton fan group Everton Aren’t We, the concept pictures were published after the supporter site received a PDF document with plans of alleged new 52,000-capacity seater stadium.

A Stadium to the World 🌍🏟#EFCNewStadium pic.twitter.com/AvQy1srqj3 — New Everton Stadium (@EFCNewStadium) February 15, 2019

Some of the features of the state-of-the-art ground include 12,000-15,000 safe standing seats, 235 wheelchair positions, 235 wheelchair companions and 280 box seats, while the initial plans also include comparisons to their previous home, as well as other notable Premier League stadiums.





When the initial ideas were drawn up the club received strong support from the city and people of Liverpool with architect Dan Meis providing the design for the operation. It is understood that the images released or not final designs, they offer an insight into the potential thought processes behind the team.

The Toffees scored bottom of the Deloitte Football Money League top 20 richest clubs for capital generated on a matchday, and it's thought the construction of a new stadium is vital in the growth of the football club.





While steps are being made off the pitch for Everton, it is on the pitch where the club are suffered.





Marco Silva's men have struggled this term despite extensive summer recruitment, spending just shy of £90m, however have lost five of their last six matches and sit ninth in the table following defeat to Watford.