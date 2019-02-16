Images of Newcastle United's Potential Home, Away & Third Kits for 2019/20 Emerge on Social Media

Pictures of Newcastle United's supposed home, away and third kits for next season have been leaked on social media.

The Magpies' association with kit manufacturer Puma will be entering its ninth year next season and during that time they've created some popular kits for fans in the northeast, most notably this season's retro away kit.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

But Newcastle United will be moving away from playing on fans' nostalgia next season if leaked images from Todo Sobre Camisetas on Instagram are to be believed.





Not even their infamous home kit can avoid a notable makeover, with the club's thin black and white stripes being ditched for a wider pattern - the most recent example of a similar kit would be theirs during the 2011/12 campaign.

One thing that this has allowed with the home kits is for Newcastle's badge and the Puma logo to be moved into the centre of the shirt, as opposed in either corner like they have this season.

For away games, Newcastle United will now be wearing a luminescent orange kit, while their third - an off-green colour - looks like a slightly darker version of Tottenham's current away kit.





You can see the images by scrolling through the Instagram embed's series of posts.





The leaked images have gone down like a lead balloon on social media and fans have been quick to point out some of their gripes with the suspected new kits.

How can you mess up Newcastle kit all you have to do is put black and white stripes on it ffs — Harry Thomas (@harrythomas451) February 15, 2019

On the home shirt, for example, the white background on Newcastle United's "Fun 88" sponsor decal overlaps the kit's central black stripe, something which could be easily avoided with better quality prints - just like they've done on the third and away kits.