Kalidou Koulibaly Admits He's 'Flattered' By Transfer Speculation But Focus Remains on Napoli

S.S.C. Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has admitted that he is "flattered" by transfer interest from Europe's top clubs but claims that he is motivated to continue improving at the Stadio San Paolo.

The Senegal international has spent the last five years in Naples after making a name for himself in Belgium with KRC Genk, joining the Partenopei in a £7m transfer.

After 194 appearances with Napoli where Koulibaly has announced himself not only as one of the best defenders in Serie A, but also across Europe, some of the biggest clubs on the continent have been knocking at his door over a potential transfer.

But Koulibaly insists that he is focused on his career with Napoli even though he's pleased to be turning heads at Europe's most prestigious sides.

"I am flattered and it’s pleasing to know, but I am concentrated only on Napoli and proving what I can do on the pitch," Koulibaly told Rai Sport (via Football Italia).

What a season Kalidou Koulibaly is having. Simply world class. His body strength, read of the game, pinpoint tackles, aerial dominance and positional awareness is nothing short of sublime. Best CB in Serie A. È un mostro. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) February 2, 2019

"There is a lot of motivation for me at Napoli, we want to prove we’re at the top level and I want to keep improving here."

While most fans across Europe consider Koulibaly to be one of the best defenders on the planet, the France-born star has played down the hype which surrounds him and claims he is still looking to improve in Naples.

"I don’t know about that, but I am always trying to better myself," he added. "Since I first came here, my focus has always been to keep improving with Napoli. I am doing pretty well and want to keep improving here."

Koulibaly has most notably been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months and Manchester United are said to be leading the race for his signature, but they could face competition from Chelsea if the defender becomes available this summer.