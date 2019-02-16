Kalidou Koulibaly Admits He's 'Flattered' By Transfer Speculation But Focus Remains on Napoli

By 90Min
February 16, 2019

S.S.C. Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has admitted that he is "flattered" by transfer interest from Europe's top clubs but claims that he is motivated to continue improving at the Stadio San Paolo.

The Senegal international has spent the last five years in Naples after making a name for himself in Belgium with KRC Genk, joining the Partenopei in a £7m transfer.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

After 194 appearances with Napoli where Koulibaly has announced himself not only as one of the best defenders in Serie A, but also across Europe, some of the biggest clubs on the continent have been knocking at his door over a potential transfer.

But Koulibaly insists that he is focused on his career with Napoli even though he's pleased to be turning heads at Europe's most prestigious sides.

"I am flattered and it’s pleasing to know, but I am concentrated only on Napoli and proving what I can do on the pitch," Koulibaly told Rai Sport (via Football Italia).

"There is a lot of motivation for me at Napoli, we want to prove we’re at the top level and I want to keep improving here."

While most fans across Europe consider Koulibaly to be one of the best defenders on the planet, the France-born star has played down the hype which surrounds him and claims he is still looking to improve in Naples.

"I don’t know about that, but I am always trying to better myself," he added. "Since I first came here, my focus has always been to keep improving with Napoli. I am doing pretty well and want to keep improving here."

Maurizio Lagana/GettyImages

Koulibaly has most notably been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months and Manchester United are said to be leading the race for his signature, but they could face competition from Chelsea if the defender becomes available this summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message