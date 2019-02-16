Mesut Ozil Delivers Cryptic Social Media Post Amid Ongoing Uncertainty Over His Arsenal Future

Mesut Ozil has dropped a cryptic hint on Twitter that he will stay put and fight for his place at Arsenal under Unai Emery - by quoting club legend Dennis Bergkamp.

The German has struggled to earn his place in Emery's setup in recent weeks, with a combination of injuries, illness and the Spaniard's tactical plans resulting in Ozil falling out of favour at the Emirates.

'When you start supporting a football club, you don't support it because of the trophies, or a player, or history, you support it because you found yourself somewhere there; found a place where you belong.' 🙏🏼 || #DennisBergkamp pic.twitter.com/kKM8kDhm8T — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) February 15, 2019

The 30-year-old last featured in Arsenal's recent 2-1 win over Cardiff, but has struggled to find a consistent place in Emery's team of late. Speculation has subsequently mounted that Ozil could be on his way out of the club, but the playmaker suggested otherwise with a tweet posted on Friday.

Ozil posted a quote from Dennis Bergkamp which read: "When you start supporting a football club, you don't support it because of the trophies, or a player, or history, you support it because you found yourself somewhere there; found a place where you belong."

The tweet comes as the latest instalment in what is becoming an ongoing saga over Ozil's future at the Emirates.

"He must sit there and think he might as well retire if he can't get into this Arsenal team."



Paul Merson on Mesut Ozil....



Read: https://t.co/f1hzRXTIbN pic.twitter.com/zzxtfHE0QX — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 15, 2019

The World Cup winner was recently left out of the matchday squad for Arsenal's 1-0 defeat away to BATE Borisov in the Europa League, following an illness which also kept Ozil out of the Gunners' 1-2 win over Huddersfield in the Premier League five days earlier.

Ozil was an unused substitute for the previous 3-1 defeat away to Manchester City, despite having been named as captain in Emery's starting lineup for the win at home to Cardiff last month.

Not the result we wanted, but we still can do it in the 2nd leg and reach the next round! Let's bounce back at the Emirates especially for our fans ⚽👊🏼 #COYG 🔴⚪ #M1Ö #BATARS #UEL @Arsenal — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) February 14, 2019

Having appeared in just 14 of Arsenal's 26 Premier League matches this season, Ozil's future at the Emirates beyond this season is far from certain. However, his latest response to the situation may suggest that he is prepared to stay and fight for his place under Emery.