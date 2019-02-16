Newport County will head to Manchester City on Saturday for a fifth-round matchup in the FA Cup.

The Exiles haven't made it this far in the FA Cup since 1949 and will attempt to pull off one of the biggest upsets in recent history over Manchester City. Newport County has defeated Wrexham, Middlesbrough, Metropolitan Police and Leicester City to make it this far in the competition.

Manchester City has scored 12 goals without reply in their last two cup matches. Pep Guardiola's side will look to keep the Exiles at bay and stop their historic run. Saturday will mark the two club's first meeting in the FA Cup.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+