Leeds United Confirm Contract Extension for Exciting Young Winger Clarke Oduor

Leeds United have confirmed that 19-year-old winger Clarke Oduor has signed a new contract which will see him remain at the club until 2020.

The youngster, who had entered the final six months of his previous deal, is regarded as one of the club's most exciting prospects and even made his first-team debut as a late substitute in the FA Cup defeat to Queens Park Rangers in January.

📰 | #LUFC are pleased to announce @Clarke_Oduor has put pen to paper on a new deal with the club — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 17, 2019

The club confirmed the news on their official website, writing: "Leeds United are pleased to confirm Clarke Oduor has put pen to paper on a new deal with the club.





"The 19-year-old has signed a one-and-a-half-year deal, running until the summer of 2020, with the club holding the option to extend this by a further year.





"The winger was handed a first team debut in January, against Queens Park Rangers in the Emirates FA Cup third round at Loftus Road. He has also helped Leeds United’s Under-23s to the top of the Professional Development League North table."

💬 | “It was a proud moment. I’ve been here since a young age, and coming up through the Academy, it was a great moment for me and my family” @Clarke_Oduor on making his #LUFC debut today pic.twitter.com/xRb1Jtb7Tb — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 6, 2019

Speaking to the club's website, Oduor said: “I’m delighted, it is a step forward now. After making my debut in January and now getting this done, I am over the moon. It has been a tough journey, but I feel like I have come a long way over the years.

“It was surreal to play against Queens Park Rangers, to step out there in front of the travelling fans was great and hopefully there will be many more of those in the future.

“The dynamic of the staff and players is great, I’ve learnt a lot from being around the first team squad, everyone is in and around training together and there is so much I have been able to take in.

“The only way I can repay this now is by trying to do well on the pitch.”