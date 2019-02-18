Chelsea and Manchester United are set to square off in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Monday, Feb. 18. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET.

Chelsea enters the fixture sixth in the Premier League standings with 50 points through 26 matches. Chelsea defeated Sheffield Wednesday in the previous round and is coming off a 2-1 win over Malmo in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League's round of 32, but Maurizio Sarri's side is still under pressure, reeling from a 6-0 loss to Man City in the league.

Manchester United, meanwhile, is fourth in the Premier League with 51 points and has excelled under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but it's coming off a 2–0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions round of 16, losing Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard to injury in the process. Manchester United moved past Arsenal in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Here's how to watch Monday's match:

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live stream: You can stream the game on ESPN+