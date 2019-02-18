The draw for the FA Cup quarterfinals has taken place at Stamford Bridge following Manchester United's 2-0 win over holders Chelsea, as the remaining eight teams get set to battle it out for a coveted Wembley clash in April.

The round's headline tie sees Manchester United rewarded for their efforts with a difficult trip to Liverpool's conquerors Wolves.

Elsewhere, city rivals Manchester City will have another trip to Wales after overcoming Newport, with Swansea City on the Premier League champions' agenda this time around.

Here's the full draw:

Swansea vs Manchester City Watford vs Crystal Palace Wolves vs Manchester United Milwall vs Brighton

Milwall, the lowest ranked side left in the competition, will be looking to continue their cup fairytale with a victory at home to Premier League side Brighton, while the final tie sees Watford host Crystal Palace.

Ties will be played between March 15th-18th.