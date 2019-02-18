Man Utd Prepare Record Wage Packet for David de Gea as Club Officials Grow Confident Over New Deal

By 90Min
February 18, 2019

Manchester United have offered to make David de Gea the highest paid player in English football history in the hopes of convincing the Spaniard of signing a new long-term contract at Old Trafford.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper is entering the last few months of his current deal but Manchester United still have a clause which can be activated as a last resort to stop De Gea walking away for free at the end of this season.

Talks have been ongoing for some time about a new deal and The Times claims that Manchester United are becoming increasingly confident that De Gea will put pen to paper on a new long-term contract in the north-west.

One reason for that could be because United have offered to make De Gea the highest paid player ever in English football history, eclipsing even the likes of Paul PogbaAlexis Sánchez and Mesut Özil.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

It's claimed that the five-year offer which is being considered by Manchester United will see De Gea pocket £90m through wages alone over the course of the contract.


The Spain international shot-stopper has been named as the club's player of the season in four of the last five years, where in the eyes of fans he's also eclipsed Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer as the best goalkeeper in the world.

Manchester United chief Ed Woodward said during a conference call on Thursday that he was looking to finish the final batch of new contracts off at Old Trafford following a busy season of extensions, where Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw, Ashley Young, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Scott McTominay have all penned new deals.

Along with De Gea, Manchester United are also looking to reward Marcus Rashford, Ander Herrera and Juan Mata with new deals at the club.

