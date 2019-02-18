Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Insists Alexis Sanchez Will Come Good & Uses 'Ketchup Bottle' Comparison

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that struggling forward Alexis Sanchez will come good after still failing to find his form more than a year after joining the club from Arsenal, using a bizarre but somewhat logical 'ketchup bottle' analogy.





Sanchez has scored just three Premier League goals in 13 months as a United player and was poor in his most recent performance as a rather anonymous substitute against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

"I think he is a very good player. He is very talented but of course there is only so many things you can sit down and talk about and tweak," Solskjaer is quoted as saying by Sky Sports as United prepare to face Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round on Monday night.

"You saw against Fulham, when he gets his chance, he is so sharp in and around the ball with the way he wins it and with his energy," the Norwegian added.

"If he could just get that goal, I am sure that would release some of his confidence. That is what it is about when you go through periods when you do not perform up to your standard.

"We know there is a very, very good player there. It is just like a bottle of ketchup when it never comes but suddenly loads comes out."

Despite claiming to have picked up a knock while warming up prior to coming on against PSG, Sanchez will be expected to start at Stamford Bridge in light of the injuries to Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial, with United fans hoping to finally see the player Arsenal fans once adored.