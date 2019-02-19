Adam Lewis 'Agrees' New Deal With Liverpool Following Rangers Interest in Teenage Starlet

February 19, 2019

Young Liverpool defender Adam Lewis has reportedly agreed a new deal with the club, which will keep him at Anfield for the foreseeable future.

The 19-year-old has yet to make his debut under manager Jurgen Klopp but has been a regular fixture for the club's Under-23 side this season, making 15 appearances in the Premier League 2 division and a further six in the UEFA Youth League.

A versatile player, Lewis can also operate as a wide midfielder and has been part of the Reds' youth setup since the age of five.

According to Sky Sports, the 19-year-old has penned a new deal with the club after interest was shown by Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

Current Rangers manager Steven Gerrard gave Lewis the role of captaining Liverpool's Under-18 side during his time in charge of the side in 2017 and was looking to persuade the teenager to move to Ibrox.

Lewis' form for the club's youth side this season has seen him provide seven assists for his teammates, producing a number of impressive performances which have caught the eye of Klopp who has called him up to train with the first team on several occasions this season. Several in the know have tipped Lewis to step up as a backup to Andy Robertson in the first team next season, assuming the departure of Alberto Moreno.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

An England Under-20 international, Lewis will be hoping that he can follow in the footsteps of fellow academy player Trent Alexander-Arnold, who made his debut for the Reds in 2016 before later establishing himself as the club's first choice right back.

Lewis may also draw inspiration from his UEFA Youth League teammate Ki-Jana Hoever who made his first team debut for Liverpool in their FA Cup third-round defeat at Molineux against Wolverhampton Wanderers in January.

