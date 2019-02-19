Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Provides Liverpool Fans With Injury Update Ahead of Bayern Clash

By 90Min
February 19, 2019

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has taken to social media to provide fans with an update of his fitness levels, having missed the last ten months of action after picking up a season-ending injury in last year's Champions League semi-final against Roma.

The 25-year-old lasted just 18 minutes of the first leg against the Italian outfit, as he suffered an ACL injury which left his Champions League final and World Cup dreams in tatters.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Though he is yet to return to full training, Oxlade-Chamberlain was involved in a warm up session with his Liverpool teammates as they prepare for Tuesday's crucial tie against Bayern Munich.


The England international took to Twitter to reveal his progress, simply stating to the Liverpool faithful: "Getting back in sync."


It still remains unclear as to when Oxlade-Chamberlain will make a return to first team action, but Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool fans alike will certainly be buoyed by his recent update.

Before sustaining the horrific injury, the former Arsenal star was beginning to become somewhat of a regular starter for the Reds; making 32 appearances in the Premier League overall.

Manager Jurgen Klopp previously revealed he expected to be without Oxlade-Chamberlain's services for the rest of the year, but the German tactician has hailed the 25-year-old's professionalism during this particularly challenging period in his career.

"He had hard times in the year – and in the end it pretty much will be a year – but he dealt with it in an impressive way," said Klopp last month, via The Mirror.

Oxlade-Chamberlain will not be the only absentee for Liverpool's round of 16 affair against Bayern, however, with centre-back pairing Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk also out of the blockbuster clash.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message