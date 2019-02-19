Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Provides Liverpool Fans With Injury Update Ahead of Bayern Clash

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has taken to social media to provide fans with an update of his fitness levels, having missed the last ten months of action after picking up a season-ending injury in last year's Champions League semi-final against Roma.

The 25-year-old lasted just 18 minutes of the first leg against the Italian outfit, as he suffered an ACL injury which left his Champions League final and World Cup dreams in tatters.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Though he is yet to return to full training, Oxlade-Chamberlain was involved in a warm up session with his Liverpool teammates as they prepare for Tuesday's crucial tie against Bayern Munich.





The England international took to Twitter to reveal his progress, simply stating to the Liverpool faithful: "Getting back in sync."





It still remains unclear as to when Oxlade-Chamberlain will make a return to first team action, but Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool fans alike will certainly be buoyed by his recent update.

Before sustaining the horrific injury, the former Arsenal star was beginning to become somewhat of a regular starter for the Reds; making 32 appearances in the Premier League overall.

Manager Jurgen Klopp previously revealed he expected to be without Oxlade-Chamberlain's services for the rest of the year, but the German tactician has hailed the 25-year-old's professionalism during this particularly challenging period in his career.

"He had hard times in the year – and in the end it pretty much will be a year – but he dealt with it in an impressive way," said Klopp last month, via The Mirror.

"It's as if he's never left!!" 😂😁⚡️@Alex_OxChambo joins the Reds for rondos... pic.twitter.com/g3XZIaC2T0 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 12, 2019

Oxlade-Chamberlain will not be the only absentee for Liverpool's round of 16 affair against Bayern, however, with centre-back pairing Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk also out of the blockbuster clash.