Alisson Becker Admits He Is Relishing Test Against Manuel Neuer & Bayern Munich

By 90Min
February 19, 2019

Alisson Becker has spoken in glowing terms about Germany international goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, ahead of Liverpool's first leg against Bayern Munich in the Champions League knockout stages on Tuesday.

The Brazilian is already establishing himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League following a summer move from Italian giants AS Roma, when his €62.5m transfer fee temporarily made him the world's most expensive shot-stopper before Kepa Arrizabalaga stole that title upon joining Chelsea.

Alisson has kept 14 clean sheets in the league to help Liverpool mount a serious title challenge this season, while his performances in the Champions League have helped ensure the club's place in the last 16 of the continent's elite teams.

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/GettyImages

Liverpool host Bayern Munich in the first leg of their knockout stage match on Tuesday, and Alisson admits that he's looking forward to testing himself against a goalkeeper who he has looked up to for a number of years.

"We know they’re a really good, strong team,” Alisson told Premier League Productions (via Liverpool's official website). "Jürgen [Klopp] knows more about that team than anyone. There’s a lot of quality - and a great defence.

"[Neuer] is a big reference for me. When we got them in the draw I was pleased knowing I’d be against him."

Alisson isn't the only one to speak positively about his opposite number ahead of Tuesday's match at Anfield. Bayern Munich's Neuer admitted ahead of kick-off that he was a big fan of the Brazilian's adaptation of the role of a sweeper keeper.

"I like his style," Neuer told ESPN. "I've seen him at Rome, and I've seen him in the Brazil team, he's doing a great job."

