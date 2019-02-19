Barcelona heads to Lyon on Tuesday for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Barcelona and Lyon were both undefeated in the group stage, with Barcelona topping Group B and Lyon finishing second in Group F. Given their dominance in La Liga, reputation and roster of superstars, Barcelona is the prohibitive favorite; however, Lyon has won six of its last seven–including a win over PSG in Ligue 1–and is no pushover.

Lyon earned five draws in the group stage to go with a 2-1 win over Manchester City. Barcelona has been a bit sluggish of late, with a 1-0 win over Real Valladolid its only win in its last four matches in all competitions (1-0-3).

Making matters difficult for the hosts is that Lyon will be missing suspended key attacker Nabil Fekir (three goals and two assists in CL play).

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: UniMas, Univision Deportes

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV.