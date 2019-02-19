How to Watch Lyon vs. Barcelona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Lyon vs. Barcelona in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday, Feb. 19.

By Tristan Jung
February 19, 2019

Barcelona heads to Lyon on Tuesday for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Barcelona and Lyon were both undefeated in the group stage, with Barcelona topping Group B and Lyon finishing second in Group F. Given their dominance in La Liga, reputation and roster of superstars, Barcelona is the prohibitive favorite; however, Lyon has won six of its last seven–including a win over PSG in Ligue 1–and is no pushover. 

Lyon earned five draws in the group stage to go with a 2-1 win over Manchester City. Barcelona has been a bit sluggish of late, with a 1-0 win over Real Valladolid its only win in its last four matches in all competitions (1-0-3). 

Making matters difficult for the hosts is that Lyon will be missing suspended key attacker Nabil Fekir (three goals and two assists in CL play).

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: UniMas, Univision Deportes

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message