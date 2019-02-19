Romain Saiss Close to Agreeing New Wolves Contract After Key Duo Pen Fresh Deals

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Romain Saiss is close to agreeing a new contract with the club to become the latest member of Nuno Espirito Santo's side to extend their stay at Molineux.

Saiss, 28, has been a useful player for Wolves this season upon their return to the Premier League, making 13 appearances at both centre back and central midfield, as well as five further appearances in both the FA Cup and EFL Cup respectively.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

As a result of his fine displays, the Telegraph report that the Morocco international, whose current contract is set to expire in 2020, is poised to be handed a new deal from the club, with an official announcement set to be made later in the week.

Saiss joined the Midlands-based club from French side SCO Angers in 2016, while he played a key part in their promotion to the Premier League the following campaign - scoring four goals and providing one assist in 42 Championship games.

Wolves have moved quickly to tie down vital members of their squad to new, long-term contracts, with Conor Coady and Matt Doherty recently signing improved deals at the club, while Saiss now looks to be the latest player to follow suit.

Great FA Cup draw for @Wolves. In other news, Romain Saiss will be the next player to sign a new deal at Molineux, after Conor Coady & Matt Doherty last week #wwfc https://t.co/asLcZvFO8E via @telefootball — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) February 18, 2019

Last season's Championship winners have enjoyed a fine campaign, with the club currently seventh in the Premier League - two points ahead of Watford in eighth.

Wolves have also reached the quarter finals of the FA Cup, following their 1-0 win against Bristol City in the previous round, where they've been drawn at home against last season's beaten finalists Manchester United.