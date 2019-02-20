Fiorentina Planning to Make Edimilson Fernandes' Loan From West Ham Permanent

Serie A outfit Fiorentina have reportedly decided to take up the option of signing Edimilson Fernandes on a permanent basis from West Ham United at the end of the season.

The Swiss international moved to Italy last summer after failing to impress Hammers manager Manuel Pellegrini in the pre-season, but he has made a positive impact during his time wearing the purple shirt of Fiorentina.

The report comes from Firenze Viola, who state that Fiorentina will take up the option to sign Fernandes permanently for a fee of around £6.5 million come the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has started 16 Serie A games for La Viola during his loan spell so far and scored his second goal in three matches during their most recent game, a 4-1 away win against SPAL.

The report claims that the versatile midfield player has done enough to impress on a regular basis at the Stadio Artemio Franchi and will consequesntly earn himself a permanent move.

West Ham paid £5m to sign Fernandes from FC Sion in the summer of 2016, during Slaven Bilic’s spell in charge at the London Stadium.

He made 48 appearances for the club, scoring a single goal, but never managed to make himself an indispensable member of the team.

With the emergence of Declan Rice as a key component in the club's midfield, it's likely that West Ham may now view Fernandes as expendable.