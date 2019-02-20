Juventus Director Calls Mohamed Salah Move 'Fantasy Football' Amid Transfer Rumours

Juventus director Fabio Paratici has stated that it is too early to discuss summer transfers, amid rumours the club are plotting a move to sign Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

Reports emerged suggesting the Serie A giants had identified Salah as their primary transfer target for next summer, with one even suggesting Juventus were set to offer €50m and Paulo Dybala to Liverpool in order to tempt them to part ways with their talisman.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Speaking on Radio Rai, Paratici refused to be drawn on the rumours linking his club with Salah. He said: “At this moment, it’s all fantasy football, it’s only February, so nobody knows what could happen in June.





“I believe we’ve already signed a big player and it’s [Aaron] Ramsey, who has 350 appearances with Arsenal. He is already a big signing for us.”

Paratici was then asked about Dybala's future at the club. The 25-year-old, who is widely viewed as one of the world's most exciting forwards, has struggled for form this season. With Cristiano Ronaldo dominating the goalscoring duties at the Allianz Stadium, Dybala has managed just three goals in 21 Serie A appearances since the start of the current campaign.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

However, the Juventus director insisted that the club remain committed to Dybala. He said: "[Dybala] is 25, he is a player of Juventus and he has already proven a lot. I am sure he will become a legend and a leader of Juve, he has the technical skills to do it”.





After spending several years as a central striker, Dybala has been forced into a role as a right winger in order to accommodate Ronaldo's introduction to the side. His pace and agility mean he is a capable winger, and he has managed to register six assists for his teammates, but many feel it is a waste of his goalscoring talents.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

By contrast, Salah has excelled as a goalscoring winger since he joined Liverpool in the summer of 2017. He has racked up a stunning 64 goals in 87 appearances, and his electric form earned him a new contract last summer. With Salah's future now tied to the club until 2023, it would likely take an astronomical offer to tempt Liverpool to part with their star forward.