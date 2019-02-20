Niko Kovac Praises Defensive Effort After Bayern Munich Secure Goalless Liverpool Draw

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac praised his side's discipline after a top quality performance ensured the Bundesliga giants held Liverpool to a goalless draw at Anfield on Tuesday.

While the German giants had little spark in the attacking third, they stifled the Reds' revered front three to maintain their unbeaten record in the Champions League this season.

Speaking after the game, Kovac was quick to praise his players for a disciplined performance, even if they missed the chance to score what would have been a valuable away goal, but added that they still have plenty of work to do next month in Munich.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"It is half-full, half-empty," Kovac said, as quoted by Goal. "I can't remember that many clubs have not lost and not conceded at Anfield and the way Liverpool played, they are a sensationally good team.

"My team in defence and as a whole kept everything tight at the back and played at a high level, tactically and mentally.

"We didn't score but we didn't let one in. We are at home now, we will play in front of 75,000. We know if we concede, we have to win.

"We have got the quality and we have showed that over recent years, but we haven't achieved anything. I am the last person to start celebrating. We are modest, focused and have to give 100 per cent in the next game."

Kovac was also involved in some post match confusion with Jurgen Klopp after he shook hands with his players before the Liverpool boss, but the 47-year-old explained it was just a mere misunderstanding.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

He added: "That was funny. We were on English soil. In Germany it is normal when games end, you shake hands with your players.





"In England, first the coaches shake hands, [but] I did what I do in Germany, said sorry and made up for it, and in Germany we will do it as we do it in Germany."