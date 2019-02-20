Twitter Reacts as Ray Parlour Questions Arsenal's Decision to Allow Serge Gnabry to Leave the Club

By 90Min
February 20, 2019

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour’s tweet suggesting his former club made a mistake in letting Serge Gnabry leave the club in 2016 has sparked a mighty furore among the club's supporters on social media.

German international Gnabry was signed by Arsenal from Stuttgart’s youth academy back in 2011, making his debut for the club a year later in a 1-0 defeat to Norwich. He failed to progress as many thought he would though, and he went on to make just 10 Premier League appearances for the Gunners.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The following season he was loaned out to West Brom but he only achieved 12 minutes of football before returning to Arsenal in January. After being deemed surplus to requirements at the Emirates, Gnabry went back to Germany and signed for Werder Bremen and hasn’t looked back since.

He scored 11 goals in 27 Bundesliga games for Werder, which attracted the attentions of Bayern Munich who ultimately signed the winger at the end of the season. 

Now, after a successful loan spell at Hoffenheim last season, Gnabry has shone in the Bavarians first-team after being given the opportunity to succeed Arjen Robben and Francm Ribery, whose tenures at the club are gradually coming to an end.

His performance in the Champions League draw with Liverpool was highly impressive, and Parlour, taking to his official twitter account, commented that he felt his former side regretting letting him leave.

Needless to say. a whole stream of Gunners found replied; with a number of fans seemingly incredulous at the decision being made to let him go.


Having scored seven goals and contributed five assists in his 27 appearances this season, Gnabry looks to have a bright future at the highest level. Sadly, for Arsenal at least, it won't be for them.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message