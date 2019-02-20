Twitter Reacts as Ray Parlour Questions Arsenal's Decision to Allow Serge Gnabry to Leave the Club

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour’s tweet suggesting his former club made a mistake in letting Serge Gnabry leave the club in 2016 has sparked a mighty furore among the club's supporters on social media.



German international Gnabry was signed by Arsenal from Stuttgart’s youth academy back in 2011, making his debut for the club a year later in a 1-0 defeat to Norwich. He failed to progress as many thought he would though, and he went on to make just 10 Premier League appearances for the Gunners.



Clive Rose/GettyImages

The following season he was loaned out to West Brom but he only achieved 12 minutes of football before returning to Arsenal in January. After being deemed surplus to requirements at the Emirates, Gnabry went back to Germany and signed for Werder Bremen and hasn’t looked back since.



He scored 11 goals in 27 Bundesliga games for Werder, which attracted the attentions of Bayern Munich who ultimately signed the winger at the end of the season.

Now, after a successful loan spell at Hoffenheim last season, Gnabry has shone in the Bavarians first-team after being given the opportunity to succeed Arjen Robben and Francm Ribery, whose tenures at the club are gradually coming to an end.



His performance in the Champions League draw with Liverpool was highly impressive, and Parlour, taking to his official twitter account, commented that he felt his former side regretting letting him leave.



Not sure Arsenal made the right decision letting Gnabry move on 🙈 — Ray Parlour (@RealRomfordPele) February 19, 2019

Needless to say. a whole stream of Gunners found replied; with a number of fans seemingly incredulous at the decision being made to let him go.

Of course we didn't, when was the last time Arsenal made any decision that was right? — Chris Newman (@CTN75) February 19, 2019

That was a very terrible decision from whoever sanctioned his transfer from AFC. I recall that particular season befroe he moved away from the #EmiratesStadium , we were struggling in our forward line, Serge single-handedly won matches for us. Scored winning goals + won pens too — Freshy Adeyemi (@Adefreshy) February 20, 2019

One to add to a very long and growing list of bad decisions — P Hodge (@pjhodge) February 19, 2019

Another decision they have failed in !! What about letting Sanchez Wilshire Ramsey ox go ?? All for a grand total of £20 mill unbelievable Ray it really is especially as we have no money to buy anyone, allegedly! — robert james booth (@rjboothy75) February 19, 2019

No arsenal fan in their right mind wanted him to go. Clear clear clear potential from the day he made his debut with us. Somehow didn’t get a chance over Walcott, not surprised he wanted to go — Tom Goldfarb (@goldfarbtom88) February 20, 2019

Having scored seven goals and contributed five assists in his 27 appearances this season, Gnabry looks to have a bright future at the highest level. Sadly, for Arsenal at least, it won't be for them.