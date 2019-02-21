Adrien Silva Revealed as Highest Earner Per Minute Played at Leicester So Far This Season

Adrien Silva has been revealed as Leicester City's highest earner per minutes played in the Premier League so far this season, according to a new study.

The Portuguese midfielder, currently on loan at Monaco, earns £80,000-a-week at Leicester and played 88 minutes for the Foxes this season before being offloaded to the Ligue 1 club in January, meaning Silva has earned £22,727 per minute this season for Claude Puel's team.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

A study from TheSportsman.com, as reported by LeicestershireLive, shows the Portugal international to top the list which is dominated by departed or barely used Leicester players.

Veteran full back Christian Fuchs has only featured on one occasion this season and is second according to the figures, having earned £14,444 from each minute during the campaign.

MB Media/GettyImages

Third and fourth place on the list are players who have departed the King Power Stadium, with Fousseni Diabate, who is on loan at Turkish side Sivasspor, third on the list and Vicente Iborra, who left in the January transfer window for Villarreal, in fourth.

At the tail end of the list is Ghanaian midfielder Daniel Amartey, who has earned £360 per minute during his injury interrupted Premier League campaign, having featured regularly before suffering a broken ankle against West Ham back in October.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

While Silva tops the list of Leicester City players who have featured in the league this season, the club also have five first team players who all earn over £20,000-a-week despite not playing a single minute for the Midlands club in the Premier League this campaign.