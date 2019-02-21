Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Hertha Berlin will head to Bavaria on Saturday to take on Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena for what is expected to be another enthralling encounter between the two sides.



Bayern look almost unstoppable recently and will have the eyes firmly set on the possibility of going level on points with Dortmund with a win over Berlin.



Niko Kovac’s side have won nine out of their last 10 Bundesliga games and despite one slip against Leverkusen, Bayern have finally found some form in recent weeks.



Berlin have slid into mid-table recently but are unbeaten in the past two games. They impressively beat high flying Borussia Mӧnchengladbach 3-0 before a late historic Werder Bremen goal from Claudio Pizzaro snatched a 1-1 draw against the capital side last weekend.



This will be the third meeting between the sides and should be another tightly contested contest.



Where to Watch



When Is the Match? Saturday 23 February What Time Is Kick Off? 14:30 (BST) Where Is it Being Played? Allianz Arena TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport Live Score Referee? TBC

Team News



Bayern will continue to be without long-term absentee Corentin Tolisso who isn’t due to return to action until March. Veteran winger Arjen Robben was in contention to return during the week against Liverpool but failed to recover in time.



Leon Goretzka is a doubt for the weekend after he was a late omission from squad that faced Liverpool on Tuesday.



Berlin will miss their captain Vedad Ibisevic for the trip to Munich, the Bosnian will serve a one-match suspension due to the amount of yellow cards the striker has picked up this season.



Left back Marvin Plattenhardt is out with a groin injury while Derrick Luckassen and Peter Pekarik will continue to be on the sidelines for Hertha.

Predicted Lineups

Bayern Munich Neuer; Kimmich, Süle, Hummels, Alaba; Martinez, Thiago, James; Gnabry, Lewandowski, Coman. Hertha Berlin Jarstein; Stark, Lustenberger, Rekik; Lazaro, Grujic, Maier, Mittelstädt, Duda; Selke, Kalou.

Head to Head Record



Bayern have failed to beat Hertha in their past four Bundesliga meetings, managing three draws and one defeat.



The reverse fixture this season was Bayern’s first defeat of the season, as first half goals from Ibisevic and Berlin’s top goal scorer Ondrej Duda claimed the three points at the Olympiastadion.

Both sides met recently in the DFB Pokal round of 16. In a thrilling cup tie Bayern edged out Berlin after an extra time goal from Kingsley Coman booked the Bavarian’s a place in the next round.

Maximillian Mittelstädt gave Berlin the lead before a Serge Gnabry brace put Bayern ahead in the tie. Mats Hummels will still have nightmares over his blunder that took the tie into extra time, his mistake allowed Davie Selke time to beat Sven Ulrich to level the game up before Coman tapped in the winner.

Recent Form



Bayern are fast approaching the top of the table again after a dismal start to the season that had the Champions sitting as low as fourth during December.



Berlin were unlucky not to take three points last weekend after a late Pizzaro goal meant the game finished in a draw. Hertha are only four points of fifth place and will rue missed opportunities like that come the end of the season if they miss out on European football. They have also dropped points against Wolfsburg and Schalke recently.



Here is how each team has fared in their past five fixtures.

Bayern Munich Hertha Berlin Liverpool 0-0 Bayern (19/2) Hertha 1-1 Bremen (16/2) Augsburg 2-3 Bayern (15/2) Borussia Mӧnchengladbach 0-3 Hertha (9/2) Bayern 3-1 Schalke 04 (9/2) Hertha 2-3 (AET) Bayern (6/2) Hertha 2-3 (AET) Bayern (6/2) Hertha 0-1 Wolfsburg (2/2) Leverkusen 3-1 Bayern (2/2) Hertha 2-2 Schalke 04 (25/1)

Prediction



Bayern's players will no doubt have top spot in their mind when they step out on the pitch on Saturday, they can go level on points with Dortmund before the league leaders play on Sunday.

Bayern have been in exceptional form lately and should just have enough to see out this tough tie and sit top of the table for the first time this season; even if it is only for one day.



Prediction Bayern Munich 1-0 Hertha Berlin