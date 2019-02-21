Diego Simeone Says Atletico Madrid Will Try to 'Grow & Improve' Following Win Over Juventus

By 90Min
February 21, 2019

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has said that his team must look to 'grow and improve' following their 2-0 victory at home to Juventus in the first leg of their round of 16 tie in the Champions League. 

Two late strikes from centre-halves Jose Maria Gimenez and Diego Godin meant that the Rojiblancos will take a crucial two goal lead to Turin for the second leg of the tie against a Juventus side who are currently unbeaten in Serie A. 

Unsurprisingly, VAR made the headlines. In the first half, Atletico had a penalty reversed as Diego Costa was deemed to have been fouled by Mattia de Sciglio outside of the penalty area. After the interval, ex-Juventus striker Alvaro Morata had a header ruled out for a push on Giorgio Chiellini. 

Per Marca, Simeone said: "We played a very strong team, where we were able to dictate the game where we were comfortable, we settled in our position as the game progressed, we found situations and goals that gave us the victory against a strong opponent who will make us suffer in the return leg. 

"I feel very good for the players, because they represent the feeling of Atletico. I am happy because beyond winning or losing, the team plays in a certain way and we will not change, we will try to grow and improve, but this our style, form and our way. 

"The tie is not over, there is a match to compete in and we will have to suffer against a great rival and a team with great players."

Atletico will be hoping to continue their winning form into their next fixture, which sees them host Villarreal in La Liga on Sunday at 15:15 GMT. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message