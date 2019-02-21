Diego Simeone Says Atletico Madrid Will Try to 'Grow & Improve' Following Win Over Juventus

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has said that his team must look to 'grow and improve' following their 2-0 victory at home to Juventus in the first leg of their round of 16 tie in the Champions League.

Two late strikes from centre-halves Jose Maria Gimenez and Diego Godin meant that the Rojiblancos will take a crucial two goal lead to Turin for the second leg of the tie against a Juventus side who are currently unbeaten in Serie A.

🇺🇾 José María Giménez & Diego Godín become the 1st Uruguayans in history to score for the same team in a single #UCL game! ⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/2HwxDvvq9z — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 20, 2019

Unsurprisingly, VAR made the headlines. In the first half, Atletico had a penalty reversed as Diego Costa was deemed to have been fouled by Mattia de Sciglio outside of the penalty area. After the interval, ex-Juventus striker Alvaro Morata had a header ruled out for a push on Giorgio Chiellini.

Per Marca, Simeone said: "We played a very strong team, where we were able to dictate the game where we were comfortable, we settled in our position as the game progressed, we found situations and goals that gave us the victory against a strong opponent who will make us suffer in the return leg.

Interesting choice of celebration from Diego Simeone 😂 pic.twitter.com/iZLoID0E8Q — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) February 20, 2019

"I feel very good for the players, because they represent the feeling of Atletico. I am happy because beyond winning or losing, the team plays in a certain way and we will not change, we will try to grow and improve, but this our style, form and our way.

"The tie is not over, there is a match to compete in and we will have to suffer against a great rival and a team with great players."

Atletico will be hoping to continue their winning form into their next fixture, which sees them host Villarreal in La Liga on Sunday at 15:15 GMT.