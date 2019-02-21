WATCH: Sporting KC Blasts Toluca in First Leg of Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 Match

Ilie's blast from the top of the box put the exclamation point on Sporting KC's comprehensive win over Toluca in the first leg of their Concacaf Champions League round of 16 match.

By Kellen Becoats
February 21, 2019

Goals from Krisztian Nemeth, Gerso Fernandes and Ilie Sanchez—who uncorked a blast from the top of the box to effectively bury any hopes of a first-leg comeback—helped Sporting Kansas City earn a big win over Liga MX-side Toluca in the Concacaf Champions League round of 16.

Both sides went close early on, shooting just wide of goal but continuing to build pressure. Then Gerso brought down a long ball in the 35th minute and drove into the box before losing the ball. Luckily for Sporting KC, Nemeth was there to fire the ball into the back of the net and give the MLS side a lead it wouldn't relinquish all night. 

Gerso turned from provider to scorer with the second goal, capitalizing on Toluca's goalkeeping mistake to double SKC's lead in the 52nd minute.

And Ilie hammered the game home with a rocket from the top of the box that assured the first-leg victory for Sporting KC and brought the fans at Children's Mercy Park to their feet.

The second leg will be on Thursday, Feb. 28 at 10 p.m. 

 

