Leeds United Top Scorer Kemar Roofe Targets Return to Action for Championship Final Stretch

Leeds United forward Kemar Roofe has targeted a return to action for the last 'six or seven games' of the season after being sidelined with knee ligament damage suffered in his side's 2-1 victory at Swansea City.

The top scorer for the Whites this season with 14 goals, the former Oxford United star has played an instrumental role in ensuring that the club are pushing for promotion to the Premier League this season under Argentinian manager Marcelo Bielsa.

In Roofe's absence over the next two months, Leeds will face tough fixtures against challengers West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United and will also have to travel to the likes of in-form Bristol City and Queens Park Rangers in what could be a season-defining period for the club.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Speaking to Radio X as quoted by the Yorkshire Evening Post, Roofe outlined when he could return before revealing the severity of his injury, revealing: “I’ll be back for the final six or seven games, maybe a bit sooner.

“I suffered damage to my lateral ligament and I’ll be out for six to eight weeks.”

If the 20-year-old does return in the time frame he has given, his first game back would be against Birmingham City who are fighting for a Championship play-off place this season under former Leeds boss Garry Monk.

Meanwhile, it still remains unclear when teenager Jack Clarke will resume training following a health scare whilst on the bench during the Whites' 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough earlier this month.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

The Leeds academy graduate collapsed and was taken to hospital during the game and is still being monitored by the club.



The Peacocks, who are currently third in the league standings behind Norwich City and Sheffield United having played a game less than both sides, face Bolton Wanderers at Elland Road on Saturday knowing a win could see them return to the place leading to automatic promotion.

