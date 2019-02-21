Liverpool, Chelsea & Juventus 'Monitoring' Son of 1998 World Cup Winner Lilian Thuram

Premier League rivals Liverpool and Chelsea are both reportedly monitoring 17-year-old Monaco starlet Khephren Thuram, the youngest son of legendary French World Cup winner and former Juventus and Barcelona defender Lilian Thuram.

A midfielder, Thuram Jr has not yet signed a professional contract with Monaco, despite media claims that he is one of the 'most prized players' in the club's prolific academy. It means that he isn't tied down to the principality side and, in theory, has all his options open.

Picture: Khephren Thuram attending a PSG Champions League game with his father in 2013

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool and Chelsea are among the suitors who are interested. Juventus, where his father spent five successful years after joining the club in what was then a world record transfer for a defender at 80 billion lira, are also on that list.

Thuram was in action against Chelsea in the UEFA Youth League this week and even scored a stunning consolation goal for Monaco in the eventual 3-1 loss at Cobham.

As consolation goals go, this was a belter from Khephren Thuram 👏. Nicely done, son. @UEFAYouthLeague #UYL pic.twitter.com/pOGxxYCQ5b — AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) February 20, 2019

Lilian Thuram's eldest son, Marcus, is also a professional footballer. The 21-year-old forward began his senior career at Sochaux, making just over 40 total appearances for the Ligue 2 side before making the move to top flight Guingamp in 2017.

Marcus Thuram has enjoyed a strong season for a struggling Guingamp who are bottom of Ligue 1, scoring seven of the team's 17 league goals so far in 2018/19.

He commanded attention on social media earlier this season when he lined up for Guingamp against Paris Saint-Germain and Gianluigi Buffon, a friend and former teammate of his father's at Parma and Juventus. They faced each other again in the reverse fixture in January.