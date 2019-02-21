Marouane Fellaini Denies Leaving Manchester United for Big Money Contract in China

Former Manchester United and Everton midfielder Marouane Fellaini has rejected the idea that he left Old Trafford for China during the January transfer window just to line his pockets before he retires.

The 31-year-old joined Shandong Luneng Taishan right at the end of the winter transfer window in a £10.8m deal having fallen down the pecking order under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In his first interview since leaving Manchester United, Fellaini claimed that he moved to the Chinese Super League in the search of more game time as opposed to the £235,000-a-week deal which he penned in Shandong.

"Not me," Fellaini told Het Nieuwsblad (via The Mirror) rejecting that he left United for money. "I see this as a challenge at a club that has it all. Literally. You should see our medical and technical facilities. I love being here.

"With the Asian Champions League, I'll have to play two games a week here as well. I won't be able to get more rest than in England every week. But okay, it's true that the intensity is different here."

Fellaini could make his debut for his new side next week when the new season of the Chinese Super League next week.

Alongside former Southampton striker Graziano Pellè, Fellaini's new side SD Luneng take on Beijing Renhe on the division's curtain raiser.

His side finished third in the Chinese Super League last season, just 10 points behind eventual champions Shanghai SIPG. That qualified them for the qualifying round of the AFC Champions League, much like a fourth-place finish does in England.