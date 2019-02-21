Video: Bitter Cristiano Ronaldo Mocks Atletico Madrid's Champions League Record After Juventus Loss

By 90Min
February 21, 2019

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo not gracious in defeat following his side's 2-0 humbling by Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their last 16 Champions League tie at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday night.

Ronaldo, who was signed by Juve from Real Madrid for £105m to boost their chances of winning the Champions League, has notched 21 goals and 12 assists across competitions for the Old Lady this season, though only one of those goals has come in Europe. 

Returning to the Spanish capital for the first time, Ronaldo once again struggled in front of goal, with a pelted free kick that was palmed over by Jan Oblak and a misplaced header being the 31-year-old's only real chances on the night.

His opponents, however, were not so profligate, and despite two VAR calls going against them, Los Rojiblancos failed to let up, finally scoring their deserved goals 12 and seven minutes from time respectively. 

VI-Images/GettyImages

After the defeat, Ronaldo was unable to walk away from the night without throwing out a jibe to his rivals. 

When passing reporters in the mixed zone, Ronaldo held five fingers up and said: "five Champions [League titles]. You [Atletico] zero."

On his official Instagram page, he was slightly more reserved in defeat, posting a picture of his teammates lined up before the game alongside the caption: "It was a difficult evening. Now let's believe."

The second leg will be played at the Allianz Stadium on 12 March.

