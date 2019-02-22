Aymeric Laporte Signs New Long-Term Contract Extension With Manchester City

Manchester City have confirmed that Aymeric Laporte has signed a new contract with the club, which will keep him at the Etihad until 2025.

The France international joined the Citizens in January 2018 from Athletic Bilbao, and has quickly become one of Pep Guardiola's first-choice defenders.

The 24-year-old has featured 36 times this season across all competitions, whilst also filling in as an emergency left-back, as well as his more natural position of centre-half.

Speaking to the club's official website after penning a new deal, Laporte said: "I could not be happier to commit my long-term future to Manchester City. Since the day I arrived here, I have been made to feel welcome by Pep and all the players.





He added: “This club offers me everything I need to improve my game. I’ve already made great strides and I want to continue getting better and better. Obviously, I want to win silverware and I feel City is the best place for to fulfil all my ambitions.”





The Premier League side's director of football Txiki Begiristain said: "Aymeric is a huge talent and the fact he has committed his best years to us is something to celebrate.

Aymeric Laporte has played more passes (2,311) than any other player in Europe's top five leagues this season.



Some of them have been glorious. 🤤 pic.twitter.com/Hq9fDl1Ur6 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 22, 2019

“We knew before we brought him here that he had outstanding potential but his improvement over the past 12 months has been exceptional.

“We want to construct a young, vibrant side, and Aymeric fits perfectly into our plans. His style of play suits us and his attitude since the day he arrived has been first class.

TF-Images/GettyImages

“He can be as good as he wants to be, and Manchester City will be a better side with him in it over the coming seasons.”