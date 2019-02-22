Chelsea Transfer Ban: Twitter Reacts to News That Blues Can't Sign Players for Two Windows

Chelsea have been slapped with a transfer ban for the next two windows, after breaching FA and FIFA rules around signing youth players - and Twitter, as you'd expect, has descended into carnage.

It means the Blues will be unable to strengthen their first-team squad until the summer of 2020 (unless they appeal, which they definitely will), meaning Maurizio Sarri may have to make do with the squad available to him for the foreseeable future.

It might not even be Sarri tasked with cleaning up the mess, in fact. Amid speculation that he could be sacked after one more disappointing result, reports have emerged claiming that AS Roma are interested in his services in the summer.

In summary, it's a bit of a stressful time to be a Chelsea fan - as evidenced by this mass overload of tweets...

trying to tell myself chelsea will be fine pic.twitter.com/SsSc2IUYtc — marc andre ter stegen supremacist (@terstegensraki) February 22, 2019

Terrific irony in Chelsea getting a transfer ban for signing players who they don’t play anyway. — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) February 22, 2019

If Chelsea do get a transfer ban, sacking Sarri might make things worse for the club.



There realistically isn’t a better coach out there for Chelsea to hire, and a period without bringing in new players allows the plethora of youngsters at the club a chance to impress. — Dylan Walsh (@dylanwalsh_) February 22, 2019

Harsh of Fifa to ban Chelsea just because they spent 34 million actual pounds on Danny Drinkwater — Matthew Stanger (@MatthewStanger) February 22, 2019

It's not all bad, though. Spurs have been there and done that, after all, and they seem to be doing OK...

It’s cool @SpursOfficial have completed it mate — Darren Anthony Fox (@MrDarrenFox) February 22, 2019

Chelsea have been given a two-transfer window ban for breaching rules around the transfer of minors. Spurs have just completed their two window ban and have been fine.....I know, it wasn’t a ban. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 22, 2019

Chelsea get banned for signing new players for the next two transfer windows? Tottenham just did that for fun.. 🤣 — Leo (@_LeoBall) February 22, 2019

We never actually got banned but it never did us any harm 😉 — Chris Nason (@chrisnason7) February 22, 2019

Plus, it might actually mean that some of the 41 (yes, forty one) players out on loan at present could actually get a look-in.

Scenes at Stamford Bridge when the #Chelsea Loan Army is recalled after the #TransferBan pic.twitter.com/XUY6ODJDsw — Akshay Rajopadhye (@haesslich_rajjo) February 22, 2019

Transfer ban imposed on Chelsea could be a blessing in disguise. May now finally make use of some of the exceptional talent in their academy #CFC — Connor Benns (@ConnorBenns) February 22, 2019

I might actually see Musonda in a Chelsea shirt — uncle edot (@edotedotedotman) February 22, 2019

Millions of Chelsea players coming back from loan spells. pic.twitter.com/2wTJ5igUPw — OG PAPA BEAR (@THISISBFG) February 22, 2019

This isn't the last you'll be hearing of it though. There's still the appeals to come, which could at the very least delay the ban until after the summer. Cunning.