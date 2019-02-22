Chelsea Transfer Ban: Twitter Reacts to News That Blues Can't Sign Players for Two Windows

By 90Min
February 22, 2019

Chelsea have been slapped with a transfer ban for the next two windows, after breaching FA and FIFA rules around signing youth players - and Twitter, as you'd expect, has descended into carnage. 

It means the Blues will be unable to strengthen their first-team squad until the summer of 2020 (unless they appeal, which they definitely will), meaning Maurizio Sarri may have to make do with the squad available to him for the foreseeable future. 

It might not even be Sarri tasked with cleaning up the mess, in fact. Amid speculation that he could be sacked after one more disappointing result, reports have emerged claiming that AS Roma are interested in his services in the summer.

In summary, it's a bit of a stressful time to be a Chelsea fan - as evidenced by this mass overload of tweets...

It's not all bad, though. Spurs have been there and done that, after all, and they seem to be doing OK...

Plus, it might actually mean that some of the 41 (yes, forty one) players out on loan at present could actually get a look-in. 

This isn't the last you'll be hearing of it though. There's still the appeals to come, which could at the very least delay the ban until after the summer. Cunning.

