Diego Godin Nearing Inter Move as Director Confirms Deal for Atletico Star Is Almost Done

February 22, 2019

Inter general director Giuseppe Marotta has revealed that the deal to sign Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin is nearing completion and could be officially announced in the near future.


The 33-year-old has now entered the last six months of his contract with Atletico, meaning he is free to discuss a deal with any interested sides. Inter were touted as potential suitors for Godin in January, and it appears as though they are on the brink of getting their man.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia ahead of Thursday's 4-0 victory over Rapid Wien, Marotta confirmed that the club are in negotiations with Godin and have almost finalised all the details.


He said: "We are very advanced in our negotiations and it was good to see [Godin] score against Juventus but I won't speak about the rest.


"I do think that we can make the announcement official shortly."

Under the guidance of Atletico boss Diego Simeone, the Uruguayan has firmly established himself as one of the world's finest centre-backs. Since joining the club in 2010, he has made 377 appearances for Los Rojiblancos and has even managed to contribute 26 goals and 13 assists.


His impressive performances have helped transform Atletico into serious contenders for both La Liga and Champions League glory. Godin managed to score a crucial goal against Juventus to give Atletico the advantage in their Champions League tie, and he was joined on the score sheet by defensive partner Jose Gimenez, who lines up alongside Godin for both club and country. 

However, he has failed to agree on a new contract at the club, leaving him free to negotiate a move away from Atletico at the end of the season.


Should his move to Inter be confirmed, Godin will compete with the likes of Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij and former Atletico teammate Miranda for a place in the side's defence. Inter are keen to strengthen their squad as they seek to mount a viable challenge to the domestic dominance of Juventus, who are currently on track to win their eighth consecutive Serie A title.

