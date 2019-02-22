Jurgen Klopp Delivers Dejan Lovren Injury Update as Liverpool Prepare for Man Utd Clash

By 90Min
February 22, 2019

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that centre back Dejan Lovren will miss Sunday's crucial Premier League clash with Manchester United through injury after failing to recover from an ongoing hamstring problem in time.

Lovren had been racing to be fit for the midweek Champions League clash with Bayern Munich, but even a few extra days hasn't been enough for the Croatian to become available.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Fellow centre back Joe Gomez also remains sidelined. On a positive note, however, Virgil van Dijk is eligible to return after serving a European suspension and missing the Bayern game. He will likely be partnered by Joel Matip, with Fabinho relieved from emergency centre-back duty.

"Dejan is not in, Joe is not in, but I think pretty much all the rest are in training at least," Klopp said as he addressed the media, via LiverpoolFC.com, at his weekly press conference.

Longer term absentees Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Rhian Brewster are also training more and more as they continue their respective journeys back to full fitness.

"Rhian Brewster is still only in little parts [of training], Ox in bigger parts but not ready to play. The rest have trained and will train with us, but there is still a little bit of time," Klopp said.

Liverpool go into the game at Old Trafford after a 0-0 draw against Bayern in midweek.

The Red won their last Premier League outing after suffering two consecutive draws and are well aware that even just a point against a resurgent United side will put them back top of the table ahead of reigning champions Manchester City.

Defeat would leave them second, albeit still level on points, having used up their game in hand.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message