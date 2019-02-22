Luke Shaw Reveals How 'Brilliant' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Treats Man Utd Players Behind the Scenes

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has revealed that caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is far from all smiles and pats on the back, with the driven Norwegian certainly capable of letting his players know if he is not happy with them and 'keeping everyone on their toes'.

Solskjaer has performed a full 180 degree turn since taking over from the sacked Jose Mourinho in December, winning 11 of his 13 games in charge and completely eradicating what appeared to be an unbridgeable 11-point chasm between United and the Premier League top four.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

But where critics like former United midfielder Paul Ince have claimed that anyone but Mourinho could have got the same level of response out of the squad, Shaw's comments again show there is much more to Solskjaer than some are prepared to give him credit for.

"It's just amazing to look at the job Ole has done since he came in. How much he has turned it around and how much the place is in a positive way now," Shaw is quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror as United prepare for the visit of Liverpool on Sunday.

"He knows how good we can be and, if we're not up to his standards or the standards of Manchester United, he will certainly let you know. We've had a few moments like that where we might have been comfortable in a game, but got a bit sloppy."

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Channelling the spirit of mentor Sir Alex Ferguson, Solskjaer was reported to have unleashed his own 'hairdryer treatment' on the United players in the dressing room after the recent home loss against Paris Saint-Germain, his first defeat since taking over.

He is not simply in the job to rub the ego of players like Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial.

"He's the manager and he tells the players what he wants. It's good and what we need sometimes, a kick up the backside from the manager, if we're getting too comfortable," Shaw said.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

"It keeps everyone on their toes, but he's an amazing guy and a brilliant manager."

Still only operating on an interim contract, should United beat title chasing Liverpool on Sunday there will be even more calls for Solskjaer to be appointed on a permanent basis.