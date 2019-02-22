Luke Shaw Reveals How 'Brilliant' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Treats Man Utd Players Behind the Scenes

By 90Min
February 22, 2019

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has revealed that caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is far from all smiles and pats on the back, with the driven Norwegian certainly capable of letting his players know if he is not happy with them and 'keeping everyone on their toes'.

Solskjaer has performed a full 180 degree turn since taking over from the sacked Jose Mourinho in December, winning 11 of his 13 games in charge and completely eradicating what appeared to be an unbridgeable 11-point chasm between United and the Premier League top four.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

But where critics like former United midfielder Paul Ince have claimed that anyone but Mourinho could have got the same level of response out of the squad, Shaw's comments again show there is much more to Solskjaer than some are prepared to give him credit for.

"It's just amazing to look at the job Ole has done since he came in. How much he has turned it around and how much the place is in a positive way now," Shaw is quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror as United prepare for the visit of Liverpool on Sunday.

"He knows how good we can be and, if we're not up to his standards or the standards of Manchester United, he will certainly let you know. We've had a few moments like that where we might have been comfortable in a game, but got a bit sloppy."

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Channelling the spirit of mentor Sir Alex Ferguson, Solskjaer was reported to have unleashed his own 'hairdryer treatment' on the United players in the dressing room after the recent home loss against Paris Saint-Germain, his first defeat since taking over.

He is not simply in the job to rub the ego of players like Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial.

"He's the manager and he tells the players what he wants. It's good and what we need sometimes, a kick up the backside from the manager, if we're getting too comfortable," Shaw said.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

"It keeps everyone on their toes, but he's an amazing guy and a brilliant manager."

Still only operating on an interim contract, should United beat title chasing Liverpool on Sunday there will be even more calls for Solskjaer to be appointed on a permanent basis.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message