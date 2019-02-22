Man Utd Defender Diogo Dalot Surprises Former Club With Generous Donation From Early Paycheck

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot surprised one of his former youth teams by buying them a team bus with his first paycheck at Old Trafford.

The 19-year-old joined United from Liga NOS side Porto for a fee in the region of £19m last summer, and after overcoming some early injury problems, has shown glimpses of his promise.



It has now emerged that Dalot donated a portion of his first earnings at United to former club Fintas Football School based in Braga, for whom he played for before his move to Porto's youth system.





In an interview with Portuguese publication A Bola , Fintast co-ordinator Luis Travessa revealed his surprise at Dalot's kind gesture, and spoke glowingly of his ex-star's actions.

He said (as quoted by ZeroZero ): "For us, an institution with so many economic difficulties and so few resources, the expenses are very great, all the help is wonderful.

Diogo Dalot today:



✅5th Premier League start

✅playing as a LB - his secondary position

✅first assist for Man United

✅win over Brighton



Great day, great talent. One of the best young right-backs in the World. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9nGDY35Yz3 — FootballTalentScout (@FTalentScout) January 19, 2019

"We spoke with Diogo via Skype. I was on the bus for the game. I said to go out and we had a van for the club at the door. It was a shock! He prepared everything in secret and saved a first-rate allowance in England for the surprise."

With the club however holding no rights over Dalot, Travessa appealed to Porto over offering some financial respite following the latter's windfall from the defender's sale.

On Diogo Dalot, United were one of 13 teams prepared to pay more than his £17.5m release clause before it became active on June 30. Mourinho stepped in and played a crucial role in convincing compatriot to join United. Loves life in Manchester and has a big future ahead. #MUNFUL — Ciaran Kelly (@CiaranKelly__) December 8, 2018

He added: "I expect FC Porto and Pinto da Costa will be able to help a youth association such as ours after their € 24m transfer to Manchester United. They even have 10 more players coming from our training."