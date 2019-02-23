Bournemouth 1-1 Wolves: Report, Ratings & Reactions as Late Penalty Drama Sees Points Shared

By 90Min
February 23, 2019

Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers shared the spoils in an entertaining game at the Vitality Stadium, with the goals for both sides coming from the spot.

King won and scored the home side's first penalty, conceded by a rash challenge from Joao Moutinho after 13 minutes on the clock. After a feisty opening 20 minutes, with tackles flying in, the game settled down with both teams looking to find a rhythm.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

Despite creating some good chances, Wolves lacked a cutting edge in the first half and couldn’t find a way through. It took the marauding Matt Doherty to win a penalty, and Raul Jimenez to coolly slot it away to finally break through Bournemouth's defence and snatch a point – although Josh King missed a second chance from the spot in the final minutes. 

AFC Bournemouth

Key Talking Point

Referee Roger East’s decision to award a penalty when Josh King was adjudged to have been brought down unfairly by Joao Moutinho in the 13th minute sparked the game into life. It settled Bournemouth down, who up until that point were second best to a Wolves side flush with confidence after progressing to the sixth round of the FA Cup last.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

Although there seemed to be minimal contact, the way Moutinho swung his leg towards King made the referee’s decision that little bit easier. The penalty itself was expertly dispatched into the bottom right corner, agonisingly out of the reach of the diving Patricio.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Boruc (8); Clyne (6), Mepham (5), Ake (7), Smith (7); Ibe (6), Lerma (5), Gosling (6), Fraser (6); King (8*), Solanke (6).

Substitutes: Mousset (5).

Star Man

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Josh King terrorised Wolves with his pace and darting runs. He won the penalty, then scored from the spot to round off a strong performance in the absence of Callum Wilson and David Brooke, linking up well with January arrival Dominic Solanke. 

With Wilson still out injured for the foreseeable future, King will be an important player for Bournemouth and Eddie Howe will hope that he keeps on scoring goals.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Key Talking Point

It was a tale of two penalties for Wolves. They were denied one midway through the first half when it looked like Chris Mepham had headed the ball onto his own arm before it ricocheted out for a corner, but East waved away the penalty claims.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Late in the second half, Wolves were finally awarded a penalty, East pointing to the spot when the ever-industrious Matt Doherty went down in the area. Jimenez duly put the ball away and rescued a point for Wolves to take them level on points with seventh placed Watford.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Patricio (6); Bennett (6), Coady (6), Boly (7), Doherty (7), Jonny (5); Dendonker (5), Neves (5), Moutinho (5), Jimenez (7*), Jota (6).

Substitutes: Cavaleiro (6), Saiss (5), Traore (7).

Star Man

Mexican striker Raul Jimenez was once again the focal point of the Wolves attack, bringing in other players brilliantly and acting as a great outlet as Wolves looked to level the match. Adama Traore had an excellent cameo from the bench too, with his pace and delivery causing all sorts of problems.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Jimenez was rewarded for his hard work with a goal.

Looking Ahead

Bournemouth face Arsenal at the Emirates in their next Premier League game, and will take a number of positives after this strong home display against Wolves. Their ability to break quickly may cause problems for a shaky Arsenal defence and might cause a shock result.

Wolves on the other hand have what looks like a more straightforward away tie against Huddersfield Town. They will be looking to put this defeat behind them and return to winning ways and continue their push for a Europa League place.

