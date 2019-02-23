Davinson Sanchez Insists Spurs Have Earned 'Everything' in Premier League Title

By 90Min
February 23, 2019

Davinson Sanchez has insisted that Tottenham have earned the right to be considered among the Premier League's elite. 

Manchester City and Liverpool currently lead the charge and each sit five points clear of Spurs in the race for the title, with huge clashes against Chelsea and Arsenal set to follow – although Mauricio Pochettino's side slipped up after Sanchez's interview, losing 2-1 to Burnley on Saturday. 

A series of battling performances have left Spurs in with a shout of cutting down the gap to City and Liverpool at the top of the league, and Sanchez told the Mirror: "Nobody has given us any gifts.

"In fact when teams play us they want especially to beat us because they know that we have style of play, we have a philosophy.

"But also because the mentality instilled within this team means we can keep getting results. So we know that it's important to finish high in the table and important to finish above our rivals here in London. But this isn't what we think about.

"We want to make history because we know that nothing is given and that you have to work for everything in this life."

Sanchez has established himself as a key figure in Tottenham's backline since joining the north London side from Ajax in 2017, but the Colombian has admitted that he once turned down a move to Barcelona earlier in his career prior to moving to Amsterdam.

"Barcelona wanted me to play for their B team," Sanchez admitted of the offer during his time with previous club Nacional. "But I wanted to stay and win the Copa Libertadores and after that I didn't want to go down to a B team.

"I believed in my qualities and believed I could play in their first team. Ajax wanted me to be a part of their first team.

"It wasn't just Barcelona that wanted me either. When I was 17 Sevilla came for me. At 18 Valencia, at 19 Villareal before Barcelona."

Sanchez's adaptation to Mauricio Pochettino's side has been a successful one since then, having made 46 Premier League appearances for Spurs, and the defender said of his manager: "Pochettino told me that at Tottenham if you deserve something you will get it.

"He said that Tottenham was a special place, a special club, that they were building a project and that he saw me as part of that."

