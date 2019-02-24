Arsenal Lead Race for Aaron Wan-Bissaka as Unai Emery Shortlists Summer Reinforcements

By 90Min
February 24, 2019

Arsenal are the frontrunners to land the signature of Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a deal at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old broke into Roy Hodgson's first team 12 months ago and has been a regular in his side ever since, announcing himself as one of the hottest defensive prospects in the Premier League and even in Europe.

The Eagles have pushed away transfer interest from the likes of Everton in the last two windows, but Arsenal have now entered the race and will look to complete a deal for Wan-Bissaka this summer.

The Sun claims that Arsenal are at the head of the pack in the race for Wan-Bissaka's signature at the end of the season and they are prepared to meet Crystal Palace's £40m asking price.

MB Media/GettyImages

The Gunners will also have to offer a top wage packet to convince Wan-Bissaka of the move, but specific interest from manager Unai Emery should help the deal move along.

Although Arsenal are leading the race for his signature, Everton do remain interested in Wan-Bissaka, as well as Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

Although Crystal Palace don't want to lose one of their most promising players at the end of the season, they are already planning for life without the Croydon-born full back.

Hodgson's side have shortlisted Chelsea youngster Reece James as a potential long-term replacement for Wan-Bissaka, should they be pressured into selling by the Premier League's biggest clubs.

James has made 32 appearances on loan with Wigan Athletic this season, where he's scored and assisted in the Championship.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message