Arsenal Lead Race for Aaron Wan-Bissaka as Unai Emery Shortlists Summer Reinforcements

Arsenal are the frontrunners to land the signature of Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a deal at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old broke into Roy Hodgson's first team 12 months ago and has been a regular in his side ever since, announcing himself as one of the hottest defensive prospects in the Premier League and even in Europe.

The Eagles have pushed away transfer interest from the likes of Everton in the last two windows, but Arsenal have now entered the race and will look to complete a deal for Wan-Bissaka this summer.

The Sun claims that Arsenal are at the head of the pack in the race for Wan-Bissaka's signature at the end of the season and they are prepared to meet Crystal Palace's £40m asking price.

MB Media/GettyImages

The Gunners will also have to offer a top wage packet to convince Wan-Bissaka of the move, but specific interest from manager Unai Emery should help the deal move along.

Although Arsenal are leading the race for his signature, Everton do remain interested in Wan-Bissaka, as well as Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

Although Crystal Palace don't want to lose one of their most promising players at the end of the season, they are already planning for life without the Croydon-born full back.

Declan Rice and Aaron Wan-Bissaka leading the way for World Class talents outside the top 6 of leagues — Xande (@GoldXandeSilva) January 17, 2019

Hodgson's side have shortlisted Chelsea youngster Reece James as a potential long-term replacement for Wan-Bissaka, should they be pressured into selling by the Premier League's biggest clubs.

James has made 32 appearances on loan with Wigan Athletic this season, where he's scored and assisted in the Championship.