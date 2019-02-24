Fulham Goalkeeper Sergio Rico Says He Wants Return to Premier League Next Season

By 90Min
February 24, 2019

Fulham goalkeeper Sergio Rico has stated he would like to return to the Premier League next season, despite his loan from Sevilla ending in the summer. 

Rico signed a loan deal with Fulham in the summer of 2018 after the Cottagers were promoted from the Championship. Rico has made 17 appearances for the club and kept three clean sheets thus far in the season. Fulham currently sit in 19th position in the table and a 3-1 loss to West Ham on Friday night did not help their chances of moving out of the relegation zone. 

Sebastian Frej / MB Media/GettyImages

Rico spoke with Sky Sports News before the match at the London Stadium and made his intentions clear about his future, saying: "I have to come back to Seville but I would like to come here [England] next season because I am very happy here.

"I like the Premier League and I enjoy it a lot here in London, I am so happy. I don't know the future now but I would like to come here again."

Rico made the statements before a tough loss at the hands of West Ham and fans have many differing opinions. Supporters will point to a poor punch that led to the West Ham equaliser and his hesitation during the second goal which was headed in from within his six-yard box, as huge mistakes from the Spanish goalkeeper.

Rico's performances throughout the season have been hit or miss, but he is not helped very much by a defence that has allowed 61 goals in 27 matches. Fulham continue their fight out of the relegation zone when they take on Southampton in the midweek in a match that could define both team's seasons. 

