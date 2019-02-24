Gerard Piqué Aims Dig at Real Madrid Boss Santiago Solari Ahead of El Clásico

By 90Min
February 24, 2019

Barcelona ace Gerard Piqué has hit out at Real Madrid boss Santiago Solari, ahead of Wednesday evening's hotly anticipated El Clásico clash in the Copa del Rey.

Solari had previously complained about his side having a day less rest than Barcelona ahead of the second leg of the semi-final, with his side set to take on Levante in La Liga on Sunday afternoon, while Barça played on Saturday. The cup tie is delicately poised, after the fierce adversaries played out a 1-1 draw at the Camp Nou in the first leg.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Speaking ahead of the clash, via Sport, Pique stoked up the rivalry between the two sides, mocking Solari's comments with a sly dig. He said: "The last time they (Real) had one day more rest than us we won 5-1. I know they're looking forward to facing us. They will be really up for it but we will do everything possible to reach the cup final. 


"Then, winning the league game (next Saturday) wouldn't decide the title, but it would make a huge statement if we won."

After defeating Sevilla in a 4-2 thriller on Saturday, Barcelona moved ten points clear at the top of La Liga. Los Blancos are currently 12 points off the pace, but could close the gap to nine points with a win at Levante. Solari's side have clearly not given up their hopes of catching Barça, and a couple of big wins over the Catalans would be a real boost to their chances.

Meanwhile, Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde branded club talisman Lionel Messi as the 'world's best', following their win over Sevilla. The Argentine ace bagged a 50th career hat-trick in the match, and his spellbinding performance saw his side come back from being 2-1 down at half-time to earn an emphatic victory.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message