Ross Barkley Urges Chelsea to Have Patience With Under-Fire Manager Maurizio Sarri

Ross Barkley believes that new Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri deserves time to implement his style at Stamford Bridge, adding that the Blues won't adapt to a new way of playing overnight.

The England international midfielder has been one of the beneficiaries of Sarri's arrival in west London, making 36 appearances across all competitions while battling with Mateo Kovačić for a place alongside Jorginho and N'Golo Kanté.

But Chelsea's fortunes as a whole, however, have fallen flat this season, with serious questions now being asked of Sarri, but Barkley believes that the former S.S.C. Napoli manager needs to be given time at Stamford Bridge.

"We've got the ambition to be one of the best footballing sides in the world. We're one of the biggest clubs in the world," Barkley said, quoted by Sky Sports. "The style of play the manager wants to play - it's not where it's at right now. Over time it will come.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

"He tries to improve every player. Throughout his career, you can see at Napoli how well he did with the players he had, how well he improved them. You can see on the training pitch a lot of things improving in each individual.

"We went through a bit of an up-and-down spell in the last couple of weeks, but we're confident we'll come through it and achieve success."

Chelsea's infamous Sarri-ball style has come under heavy criticism by fans while results haven't been going their way, but the club's opportunity to change their manager might have fallen through after they were handed a transfer ban.

Maurizio Sarri:



“I don't know the meaning of Sarriball. As I said in England on the first day, I don't know what Sarriball is."



Me neither, son. Me neither. — CFC FANTV (@cfc_fantv) February 23, 2019

That ban should could give Sarri the time to implement his style properly at Chelsea as well as finally introduce some youth players into the first team set-up at Stamford Bridge.