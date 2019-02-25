Chelsea Have No Plans to Fine Kepa Arrizabalaga After Carabao Cup Row With Maurizio Sarri

By 90Min
February 25, 2019

Chelsea have no intentions of punishing Kepa Arrizabalaga after the goalkeeper dramatically refused to be substituted during the side's Carabao Cup final clash against Manchester City.

In what were truly farcical scenes, Blues manager Maurizio Sarri was left furious on the sidelines after it appeared the former Athletic Bilbao star ignored instructions to come off for Willy Caballero just before the penalty shoot-out. 

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea are not looking to discipline Kepa for his actions, and both the goalkeeper and Sarri are attempting to put the altercation behind them.

Despite the clubs' explanation of events seeming to suggest that it was a misunderstanding, the debacle has further raised concerns over the former Napoli boss' long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

With rumours intensifying that there is a divide between the dressing room and the manager, Chelsea centre-back David Luiz insisted Sarri still has the backing of the players and that he still commanded their respect.

He said: "The coach has the power over the group. He has our respect.


“For me there is not a problem here for that. We all believe in his philosophy, we all believe in the way he wants us to play.

"It was a misunderstanding and we all want to do what is best for Chelsea.

“Are the players still behind the manager? Yes. I love the way he plays, the way he is as a man. He is a fantastic person so of course the players are with him."


After appearing to be one of the few individuals to approach Kepa during the incident, Luiz admitted that it was difficult to truly understand the situation.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

He added: “It is never easy for us to listen from afar. I didn’t know if the coach wanted to make the change because it was his decision or because he’d (Kepa) already been on the floor twice.


“Kepa was saying ‘no, I’m good, I can stay on the pitch’, but from far (on the sidelines) you can’t understand. You have the fans too, they start to boo (so it’s hard to hear/communicate).

“The game was stopped but the referee (Jonathan Moss) was saying ‘play, play, play’. The referee went there and said ‘okay no more substitution’, came back and we restarted.

“People can think in a negative way or a positive way (about this). It is always like that."

